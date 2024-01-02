en English
International Relations

Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023

Throughout 2023, the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus, co-chaired by Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata, underlined the U.S. commitment to the Pacific region. The bipartisan group, consisting of 32 U.S. House Members, hosted numerous events and spearheaded legislative efforts to reinforce Pacific Islands-related issues and foster mutual exchange and education.

Facilitating Exchange and Advocacy

The Caucus hosted a series of seven events, four at the Member-level and three at the staff-level, providing both individual and group exchanges with Pacific Islands representatives. Harnessing the power of the media, the Caucus amplified Pacific Islands-related issues, making a concerted effort to keep them in the public discourse.

Legislative Efforts

In the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the Caucus lent its support to a range of initiatives. This resulted in the adoption of six amendments in the House, with three retained in the final NDAA version. The amendments were designed to expand defense leadership programs, enhance state partnerships, and support civic action teams in the Marshall Islands and Federated States of Micronesia.

Advocacy for Pacific Islands Priorities

The Caucus led a bipartisan letter, advocating for Pacific Islands priorities in the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill. This initiative found success in the House-passed bill, and efforts are ongoing to maintain these provisions in the final bill. The Caucus has shown a steadfast commitment to renewing the Compacts of Free Association with Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands. This commitment manifested in the Compacts of Free Association Amendments Act of 2023 being favorably reported by the House Natural Resources Committee.

Established in 2019, the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus seeks to enhance U.S. interests and support for security, economic, and environmental priorities in the Pacific Islands region. The events of 2023 demonstrated the Caucus’s dedication to these goals, and it is expected to continue its efforts in the coming years.

International Relations Politics United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

