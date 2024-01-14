en English
Politics

Congressional Leaders Strike Deal on Stopgap Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
U.S. Congressional leaders, following intensive negotiations, have reached an agreement on a two-step stopgap bill, aiming to avert a looming government shutdown. This temporary funding measure is designed to extend federal government operations until March 1 and March 7, respectively.

A Race Against Time

The deal comes as the clock ticks down to the shutdown deadline of Friday, followed by a subsequent deadline on February 2. The text of the continuing resolution, as communicated by a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, is expected to be online by Sunday evening. A conference call for Republican members to discuss the proposal has also been scheduled.

Stalling for Time

The purpose of this resolution is to buy Congress additional time to finalize the 12 appropriations bills. This follows a recent agreement on overall spending figures. However, this stopgap legislation is anticipated to face opposition from conservative House Republicans, who favor a comprehensive spending package over a temporary solution. The passage of the deal in the House may hinge on the support of Democrats.

A Willingness to Compromise

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who previously opposed short-term funding resolutions, appears to be willing to consider them in the current circumstances. The urgency to prevent a shutdown seems to have catalyzed a shift in his stance. The agreement on top-line spending sets the budget at $1.59 trillion, with additional adjustments approximating $69 billion.

Despite criticisms from conservative Republicans, who have called for further budget cuts, Speaker Johnson has maintained support for the existing agreement. The stopgap bill and the ongoing negotiations underscore the complex dynamics of power and ambition within the U.S. political landscape.

0
Politics United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

