Politics

Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis

US Congressional leaders have reached a consensus to extend government funding until March, averting a potential shutdown. The agreement, dubbed a ‘continuing resolution’, ensures the uninterrupted operation of federal agencies and programs. This temporary measure, vital for maintaining stability in public services and the economy, reflects a bipartisan effort to prevent the disruption a shutdown could cause.

A Two-Tranche Stopgap Bill

The stopgap spending bill, agreed upon in two tranches, extends the federal government’s funding deadlines to March 1 and March 8. The funding deal includes $886bn for defense and $704bn for non-defense spending, although disagreements persist over the exact non-defense spending figure. This arrangement is crucial as parts of the federal government, including the Department of Transportation, face a funding expiry on January 19, while others like the Defense Department face a deadline of February 2.

Pressure and Pushback

Despite the consensus, the agreement has not been without contention. House Speaker Mike Johnson has faced pressure from hard-right conservatives to renegotiate the recent bipartisan spending deal with Senate Democrats. However, Johnson has insisted on adhering to the agreement. The budget accord reached on January 7 sets $1.66 trillion in spending for the next fiscal year, with $886 billion allocated to defense. Hard-right members have criticized the deal and are insisting that new immigration policies be included, which they claim would stem the record flow of migrants at the U.S-Mexico border.

Maintaining Current Spending Levels

The bill extends funding deadlines for different government departments and maintains current spending levels. It is part of an overall $1.66 trillion spending deal for the 2024 fiscal year. There is, however, pressure from some House Republicans to scuttle the proposal, and disagreements persist on immigration restrictions and aid to Ukraine. As the deadline of January 20 looms, time is running out to pass the stopgap funding bill and prevent a partial shutdown.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

