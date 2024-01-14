en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus

In a significant development, key leaders in the U.S. Congress have reached an agreement to extend the current budget into early to mid-February through a clean continuing resolution.

This extension is aimed at providing lawmakers with the necessary time to finalize the details of new budget legislation.

The decision comes as a blow to the Freedom Caucus who had hoped to negotiate significant cuts in the new budget but now find themselves marginalized.

The top line spending amount for the new budget has been agreed upon at $1.59 trillion, a figure previously set under former House Speaker McCarthy and maintained by the current House Speaker, Mike Johnson.

The agreement was reached between House and Senate leaders, with an aim to divide the total funds among the subcommittees. As of now, the government funding is scheduled in two batches,

through March 1 and March 8, pending the finalization of the temporary spending bill for four of the annual appropriations bills.

0
Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
7 mins ago
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Government agency Identité has announced an increase in work permit fees for non-EU nationals in Malta to 300 euros, up from the previous 280.50 euros. Citing high administrative and processing costs associated with the production of the sophisticated identity cards required for these workers, the move has stirred concerns among immigrant laborers and advocacy groups.
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
11 mins ago
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
11 mins ago
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
9 mins ago
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
10 mins ago
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
11 mins ago
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Latest Headlines
World News
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
7 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
9 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
10 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
10 mins
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
11 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
11 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
11 mins
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
11 mins
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
11 mins
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app