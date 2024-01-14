Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus

In a significant development, key leaders in the U.S. Congress have reached an agreement to extend the current budget into early to mid-February through a clean continuing resolution.

This extension is aimed at providing lawmakers with the necessary time to finalize the details of new budget legislation.

The decision comes as a blow to the Freedom Caucus who had hoped to negotiate significant cuts in the new budget but now find themselves marginalized.

The top line spending amount for the new budget has been agreed upon at $1.59 trillion, a figure previously set under former House Speaker McCarthy and maintained by the current House Speaker, Mike Johnson.

The agreement was reached between House and Senate leaders, with an aim to divide the total funds among the subcommittees. As of now, the government funding is scheduled in two batches,

through March 1 and March 8, pending the finalization of the temporary spending bill for four of the annual appropriations bills.