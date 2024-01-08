en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown

The U.S. Congressional leaders have reached a consensus on spending levels for the current fiscal year in a bid to circumvent a partial government shutdown. The resolution complies with pre-established spending caps but includes concessions to House Republicans, securing an additional $16 billion in spending cuts and reducing the budget by approximately $30 billion compared to the Senate’s consideration.

Government Shutdown Averted

The bipartisan agreement paves the way for Congress to maintain crucial funding priorities and bypass a potential government shutdown. The deal sets a $1.59 trillion overall spending level for fiscal year 2024, divided into military and nondefense spending. Despite some conservatives expressing dissatisfaction, President Biden commended the agreement and urged congressional Republicans to meet their responsibility to fund vital priorities.

Spending Caps and Concessions

The agreement largely adheres to spending caps for defense and domestic programs to prevent a government shutdown. The deal includes $886 billion in defense funding and $772 billion in domestic, non-defense spending. This allows appropriators to draft funding bills for agencies before the funding lapses in January and February. The accord offers concessions to House Republicans and has received commendation from both Democrats and Republicans.

Challenges Ahead

However, Congress faces considerable challenges ahead of two funding deadlines on January 19 and February 2. These hurdles include demands by conservatives to impose stricter immigration and border security protocols. Lawmakers also have crucial decisions to make regarding an emergency spending package for Ukraine and Israel. There is pressure from ultraconservatives in the House to reject the agreement unless new immigration controls are implemented, with Democrats insisting that the spending bills be free of policy mandates aimed at limiting abortion rights and curbing the federal bureaucracy.

0
Aviation Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
58 seconds ago
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
Indycar driver Marcus Armstrong has his eyes set on the Indianapolis 500, viewing it as a critical race in his second season, while Black Caps’ batter Devon Conway faces a challenging warm-up ahead of the T20 cricket opener against Pakistan in Auckland. PGA Golf Tour’s Season-Opener in Hawaii On the golf greens, Chris Kirk continues
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
GMR Airports Sees Share Price Surge Amid Block Deal and Covid-19 Relief Arbitration
40 mins ago
GMR Airports Sees Share Price Surge Amid Block Deal and Covid-19 Relief Arbitration
Golden Globes 2024, Sporting Highlights, and Political Developments: A Comprehensive Roundup
45 mins ago
Golden Globes 2024, Sporting Highlights, and Political Developments: A Comprehensive Roundup
GOAA and MBDA Spotlight Importance of Minority and Small Businesses in Economic Growth
10 mins ago
GOAA and MBDA Spotlight Importance of Minority and Small Businesses in Economic Growth
Birmingham Airport Gears Up for Major Passenger Increase Amidst Investments and Upgrades
18 mins ago
Birmingham Airport Gears Up for Major Passenger Increase Amidst Investments and Upgrades
NTSB Probes Alaska Airlines Flight Incident as Boeing 737 MAX 9 Grounded
21 mins ago
NTSB Probes Alaska Airlines Flight Incident as Boeing 737 MAX 9 Grounded
Latest Headlines
World News
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
35 seconds
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
40 seconds
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
52 seconds
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
59 seconds
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
1 min
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
2 mins
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
3 mins
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
3 mins
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
5 mins
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
24 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app