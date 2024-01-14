en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Congressional Hearing Tackles Risks of Progressive Ideologies in U.S. Military

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Congressional Hearing Tackles Risks of Progressive Ideologies in U.S. Military

In a significant development that is stirring debates nationwide, the U.S. military’s increasing engagement with progressive ideologies on race and gender has led to a Congressional hearing. Critics argue that these ideologies, while championing diversity, are adversely affecting morale, unity, and recruitment within the military ranks, and draining taxpayer funds.

The Progressive Ideologies and Their Impact

The Department of Defense (DOD), as reported by The Center Square, has earmarked funds for programs such as drag shows, and training sessions on white privilege and pronoun usage. These initiatives, although aimed at promoting acceptance and diversity, have seen staunch opposition from several quarters. During the hearing titled ‘The Risks of Progressive Ideologies in the U.S. Military’, Matthew Lohmeier, a former U.S. Space Force lieutenant colonel, criticized the military’s expanding diversity mandates and indoctrination as non-essential to its primary mission.

The Rising Cost of Diversity

The Pentagon’s request for $140 million for the fiscal year 2024 to support diversity initiatives marks a significant increase from previous years. Congressman Mike Waltz, among others, condemned the teachings of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion authors at military academies. According to him, these teachings are divisive and in conflict with the core principles of the military.

A Politicized Military?

Data presented at the hearing suggests that a significant majority of active-duty service members perceive the military as overly politicized. This perception is so strong that many service members would discourage their children from joining the ranks. These revelations come at a time when the DOD is grappling with a recruitment shortfall. Reports by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Marco Rubio detail instances where conservative members faced disciplinary actions, while those endorsing progressive views were not subject to the same treatment.

Debates over the inclusion of progressive ideology also influenced the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, with discussions revolving around whether teachings such as critical race theory should be allowed at on-base schools. Lohmeier criticized an increase in politicization within the military and those trainings that he considers anti-American.

This ongoing tug of war between progressive ideologies and traditional military norms is not just a question of policy, but also a reflection of the larger societal discourse on diversity, acceptance, and inclusion. As the U.S. military grapples with these challenges, the nation watches on with bated breath.

0
Military Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
21 mins ago
Exercise Topchi: Indian Army Showcases Artillery Prowess
Conducted in the heart of Nashik, Maharashtra, the Indian Army’s ‘Exercise Topchi’ offered a vivid spectacle of integrated firepower and surveillance assets. This display of military might showcased an array of guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets, underscoring the combat readiness and artillery capabilities of the Indian Army. The event, led by Lt Gen
Exercise Topchi: Indian Army Showcases Artillery Prowess
Houthi Fighters Use Israeli, US Flags as Targets in Military Drills
56 mins ago
Houthi Fighters Use Israeli, US Flags as Targets in Military Drills
Global Conflicts in 2024: The Looming Threat of Nuclear Escalation
1 hour ago
Global Conflicts in 2024: The Looming Threat of Nuclear Escalation
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
43 mins ago
China's PLA Makes Historic Overseas Debut Amidst Defense Talks with US
Nigerian Air Chief Affirms Military's Commitness to National Security
47 mins ago
Nigerian Air Chief Affirms Military's Commitness to National Security
TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty
56 mins ago
TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System: A New Chapter in Combat Duty
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
26 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
26 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
27 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
28 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
28 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
28 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
28 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
28 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
29 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app