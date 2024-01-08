en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities

In an essential step towards preventing a potential government shutdown, Congressional leaders have reached a budget agreement for the current fiscal year. The agreement has been appreciated by both sides of the aisle, with House Speaker Mike Johnson calling it highly favorable for Republicans, while President Joe Biden recognizes it as a key move in upholding national priorities.

A Crucial Agreement

This agreement, crucial to draft line-by-line funding bills for various agencies, comes at a time when federal funding for some agencies is set to expire on January 19, followed by others on February 2. The bipartisan decision sets a $1.6 trillion federal spending level for the year, aiming to prevent a government shutdown. It includes allocating $886.3 billion to defense spending and $772.7 billion to domestic discretionary spending, while rescinding $6.1 billion in coronavirus emergency spending authority.

Republican and Democratic Perspectives

Despite the unity in reaching the agreement, it has not been without its share of controversies. Far-right House Republicans who had hoped for steep budget cuts have opposed the deal. The agreement also sparked disagreements over the provisions in IRS funding, with Democrats and Republicans differing on the extent of cuts. However, the agreement mostly aligns with a deal reached by Biden and then Speaker Kevin McCarthy last spring to suspend the nation’s debt limit in exchange for limiting discretionary spending to $1.59 trillion in 2024 with 1 percent growth in 2025.

On the Verge of Other Major Events

While the budget agreement has been a major focus, other significant events have transpired in the nation. A Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft experienced a fuselage blowout three miles above Oregon, leading to a safe emergency landing by the Alaska Airlines flight crew. The incident has resulted in the grounding of some Boeing aircraft and initiated an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Concurrently, the IRS has announced the commencement of the 2024 tax season on January 29 with over 128.7 million tax returns expected by the April 15 deadline. As part of an upgrade initiative funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS aims to enhance its technology and customer service.

0
Aviation Politics Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
11 mins ago
Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 Aircraft Prompt FAA Grounding
In a recent turn of events, United Airlines has reported discovering loose bolts on the door plugs of multiple Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft during routine inspections. The problem was identified subsequent to an alarming incident where a panel blew out mid-flight on an Alaska Airlines plane, triggering the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground
Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 Aircraft Prompt FAA Grounding
Passengers Recount Horror as Alaska Airlines Plane Loses Fuselage Section Mid-Flight
1 hour ago
Passengers Recount Horror as Alaska Airlines Plane Loses Fuselage Section Mid-Flight
Passenger Cell Phones Among Debris Recovered from Alaska Airlines Flight Mishap
2 hours ago
Passenger Cell Phones Among Debris Recovered from Alaska Airlines Flight Mishap
Diverse Headlines from the Financial Times UK Edition Cover Markets, Politics, and Technology
15 mins ago
Diverse Headlines from the Financial Times UK Edition Cover Markets, Politics, and Technology
Boeing's Stock Tumbles After FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
18 mins ago
Boeing's Stock Tumbles After FAA Grounds 737 Max 9 Aircraft
Panic Grips Passengers as 'BRACE BRACE' Alarm Sounds on Western Air Flight 715
31 mins ago
Panic Grips Passengers as 'BRACE BRACE' Alarm Sounds on Western Air Flight 715
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
1 min
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
2 mins
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
2 mins
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
3 mins
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
3 mins
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
3 mins
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
3 mins
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
4 mins
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
4 mins
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app