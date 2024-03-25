Congress Vows New Women's Safety Era, Critiques WCD Ministry's Decade-Long Failures

The Congress party openly criticized the Ministry of Women and Child Development's (WCD) performance over the past ten years on March 25, 2024, highlighting a series of 'massive failures' and pledging comprehensive reforms aimed at improving women's safety, prosperity, and development. Key figures such as Jairam Ramesh pointed out issues ranging from doubled crimes against women and children to underutilized funds, promising a transformative agenda if they assume power in June 2024.

Decade of Decline

Under the current administration, crimes against women and children have reportedly doubled, with a significant increase in incidents under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Nirbhaya Fund, established for women's safety initiatives, has seen just 33% utilization. Furthermore, essential workers in the health and nutrition sectors, such as ASHA and Anganwadi workers, have faced neglect, underpayment, and exploitation, exacerbating the crisis.

Promises of Reform

The Congress party's manifesto includes several key promises aimed at addressing these failures. These include direct cash transfers to women from economically weaker sections, reserving 50% of new central government positions for women, doubling the government's financial contribution to the salaries of ASHA, Anganwadi, and Mid-Day Meal workers, and establishing Adhikaar Maitri in every panchayat to assist women in enforcing their legal rights. Another significant promise is the establishment of Savitribai Phule Hostels to increase accommodation facilities for working women across the country.

Looking Forward

The Congress's critique of the WCD Ministry's performance and its promises for the future highlight a critical juncture for women's rights and safety in India. As the nation awaits the upcoming government transition in June 2024, the proposed reforms offer a glimmer of hope for a new era of enhanced safety, prosperity, and development for women. The effectiveness of these promises, however, will ultimately be judged by their implementation and the tangible improvements they bring about in the lives of Indian women.