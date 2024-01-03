Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow

Members of the 118th Congress have been discovered in violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, failing to accurately and promptly disclose their stock trades. This infringement has been noted across both major political parties, with the most notable defaulters being Rep Rick Allen (R-GA) and Rep John Curtis (R-UT). Allen topped the list with late disclosures of stock transactions amounting to $8.56 million, six and a half years overdue. On the other end, Curtis was late by just a few days, with his disclosures reaching up to $165,000.

STOCK Act and Its Violation

The STOCK Act, introduced in 2012 under the Obama administration, requires government officials to report their stock transactions within 45 days. This legislation aims to prevent insider trading and enhance transparency within the government. Despite these stringent rules, leaders from both the Republican and Democratic parties have frequently violated the Act.

Lack of Compliance and Minimal Penalty

Criticism has been levied on the lack of compliance by former Rep. Brian Baird (D-WA), one of the original authors of the STOCK Act. Craig Holman of Public Citizen cited the minimal penalty and lack of serious enforcement as reasons for the rampant violations. The standard fine for infringing the STOCK Act is a mere $200, a fee often waived by the House Committee on Ethics and the Senate Select Committee on Ethics.

Effort for Greater Transparency

These violations have led to a bipartisan effort to introduce the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, which would require members to either divest from stocks or place them in a blind trust. This initiative comes in the wake of a growing loss of public confidence in Congress due to perceived impropriety arising from stock trading by its members.

The continued violations of the STOCK Act by members of Congress in 2023-2024, their nature, and the responses provided by their representatives when available, further underpin the need for greater transparency and stricter enforcement of legislation.