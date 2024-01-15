Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition

In a bid to prevent a partial government shutdown, congressional leaders have put forth a two-phase plan that extends federal funding deadlines into early March. This plan marks the third continuing resolution (CR) since the end of the fiscal year 2023 in September. The CR is set to be passed before the January 19 deadline to stave off a shutdown, with distinct government sectors funded until March 1 and others until March 8.

Details of the Two-Step Plan

The plan was devised after a consensus was reached on overall funding through September. However, additional time is required to finalize the 12 annual appropriations bills for fiscal 2024. The agreement includes a budget of $1.59 trillion for fiscal year 2024, divided into $886 billion for defense spending and $704 billion in non-defense spending. A side deal of $69 billion has been earmarked for adjustments in non-defense domestic spending. The resolution needs bipartisan support in both chambers to be passed before the funding deadline.

Reactions and Criticisms

Despite the urgency, the short-term CR has been met with disappointment, particularly among House conservatives and hard-liners who have been advocating for a long-term stopgap and automatic cuts. In addition, these groups are demanding spending reductions and insist on including border provisions in any funding measure. Despite these pressures, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) secured a top-line funding deal, sparking criticism from conservatives who wanted him to withdraw.

Challenges and Future Prospects

The CR is projected to pass with Democratic support due to conservative opposition. Appropriators are still working out allocations for the full-year bills, facing challenges due to reduced budgets and delays caused by separate border and foreign aid package negotiations. Democrats are opposing the ‘poison pill’ riders that Republicans are pushing in the funding bills, which target diversity initiatives and abortion access. Speaker Johnson has highlighted $16 billion in additional spending cuts from the agreement. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has announced that the Senate will start the process to pass the measure on Tuesday to meet the Friday deadline. However, the process will be carried out without Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), who will be hospitalized and absent during this critical time. Meanwhile, the House Freedom Caucus has openly criticized the funding deal on social media.