Congress Unveils 27 Star Campaigners for J&K Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Including Gandhis

The Indian National Congress (INC) has officially announced its list of 27 star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, spotlighting party luminaries such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This strategic move aims to bolster the party's presence and influence in the Union Territory, scheduled to undergo a five-phase electoral process.

Strategic Campaign Rollout

With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, the Congress's unveiling of its high-profile campaigners is timed to make a significant impact across Jammu and Kashmir. The inclusion of key figures like the Gandhis and Mallikarjun Kharge underlines the party's commitment to regaining its foothold in the region. The campaign schedule aligns with the election phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, focusing on pivotal constituencies across the Union Territory.

Electoral Alliances and Strategies

In a notable strategic move, the Congress has decided to focus its campaign efforts in the Jammu region, leaving the Kashmir seats to the I.N.D.I.A. block candidates. This decision highlights a collaborative effort within the opposition to consolidate anti-BJP votes. Support from regional powerhouses like the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party for Congress candidates in Jammu and Udhampur constituencies signifies a united front against the ruling party at the center.

Implications for J&K Politics

The Congress party's campaign strategy and its list of star campaigners reflect a broader political calculus aimed at challenging the BJP's dominance in Jammu and Kashmir. With Assembly elections on the horizon, the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls will be crucial in setting the tone for the political landscape in the region. The inclusion of high-profile campaigners is not just a show of strength but also an attempt to directly connect with the voters on the ground, addressing their concerns and aspirations.

This concerted effort by the Congress to mobilize support in Jammu and Kashmir through its list of star campaigners showcases the party's determination to reclaim its political space. As the region prepares for both Lok Sabha and impending Assembly elections, the strategies employed by all political entities will be under intense scrutiny, with potential to reshape J&K's political dynamics for years to come.