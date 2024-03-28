Congress Unveils 2024 Poll Manifesto in Jaipur: 'Nyay' Pillars, Social Welfare in Spotlight

On April 6, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi will gather in Jaipur, Rajasthan, to release the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. This significant event, aimed at outlining the party's vision and promises for India's future, will highlight several social welfare schemes and 25 guarantees under five 'nyay (justice) pillars'.

Strategic Launch and People's Input

The choice of Jaipur for the manifesto launch is not merely symbolic; it represents a strategic effort by the Congress to reclaim its footing in Rajasthan, a state where it has faced significant electoral challenges against the BJP. Furthermore, the manifesto, termed a 'people's manifesto' by ex-Union Minister P Chidambaram, is the culmination of extensive public consultations and suggestions from citizens across India, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and responsiveness.

Key Promises and Focus Areas

Among the manifesto's highlights are promises to address unemployment, inflation, and provide income support for the poor. Special attention is also given to women's rights and farmer welfare, including a contentious stance on the minimum support price (MSP) issue. Moreover, the manifesto proposes a stringent law to combat the leaking of exam papers and measures to enhance transparency in public service recruitments. These initiatives echo the concerns voiced by citizens during Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', underscoring the party's intent to address pressing issues faced by the electorate.

Rajasthan: A Crucial Battleground

Rajasthan's role as a launchpad for the manifesto is pivotal. Despite the Congress's setbacks in recent elections, the state remains a critical battleground. The party's performance here could significantly impact its ability to challenge the BJP's dominance, not just in Rajasthan but across the Hindi heartland. With a strong manifesto and a focused campaign, the Congress aims to disrupt the BJP's electoral machinery and set the stage for a competitive race in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As the Congress party unveils its manifesto in Jaipur, the event marks not only a pivotal moment in the party's election strategy but also a test of its ability to resonate with voters across India. With promises aimed at social welfare, justice, and inclusivity, the Congress sets its sights on challenging the BJP's stronghold and advocating for change. The upcoming elections will reveal whether this manifesto can translate into electoral success and shape the political landscape in India.