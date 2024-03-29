Congress to Unveil Lok Sabha Election Manifesto in Jaipur, Rallies Planned in Jaipur, Hyderabad

Marking a significant moment in the political landscape, Congress is set to announce its much-anticipated manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters on April 5, as revealed by party insiders. Following the announcement, the party has organized two substantial rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad on April 6, with Sonia Gandhi expected to grace the Jaipur rally with her presence.

Advertisment

Manifesto Committee and Public Engagement

The manifesto's creation was overseen by a committee led by former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, and included prominent figures such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, and leaders Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. P Chidambaram, heading the committee, emphasized the manifesto's design as a "people's manifesto," incorporating suggestions received from public consultations, emails, and a dedicated website. The party aims to present 'five Nyays' in their electoral campaign, ensuring guarantees across various sectors.

Electoral Preparations and Campaign Themes

Advertisment

With the Lok Sabha polls scheduled in seven phases starting April 19, nearly 96.8 crore individuals are poised to cast their votes across over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting day is set for June 4, marking the culmination of a highly anticipated electoral process. Congress's campaign is strategically built around the theme of 'five Nyays,' aiming to address the needs and concerns of different demographic groups, including farmers, women, laborers, and the youth, with 25 guarantees promised under these categories.

Political Landscape and Electoral Significance

The announcement and subsequent rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad are not just ceremonial but reflect a strategic effort by Congress to galvanize support and articulate its vision for the country's future. As political parties gear up for the electoral battle, the unveiling of the manifesto represents a pivotal moment for Congress, setting the stage for its electoral narrative and policy priorities amidst a competitive political environment.

This move by Congress underscores the party's commitment to engaging with the electorate and addressing their aspirations and concerns. As the country braces for the elections, the manifesto's release and the planned rallies are poised to add momentum to Congress's campaign efforts, potentially shaping the electoral discourse and influencing voter sentiment.