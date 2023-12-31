en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:43 pm EST
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy

In a significant political maneuver, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed that he has been summoned by the Congress high command in Delhi. The primary agenda is to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This development underscores the strategic importance the party is placing on the forthcoming electoral event, indicating that preparations are already underway.

Government’s Appointment Strategy

In addition to the electoral discussion, Siddaramaiah revealed that the government is in the process of finalizing the list of appointments for the chairpersons of various boards and corporations. The initial plan was to prioritize the appointment of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), but a growing demand to include party workers has led to a shift in approach. The government is now considering a list that may include both MLAs and party workers—a move that testifies to the party’s active preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.

Unfounded Accusations

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Simha has accused Siddaramaiah of attempting to politically rehabilitate his son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, in preparation for the upcoming elections. Simha has also alleged the Chief Minister’s involvement in illegal felling of trees on a farm in Hassan. However, these accusations have been stoutly denied by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and State Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara.

Implications for the Lok Sabha Elections

The summoning of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Congress high command signifies the party’s concerted effort to strategize for the Lok Sabha elections. The inclusion of party workers in the appointment of chairpersons for boards and corporations indicates a democratic approach within the party and could potentially strengthen the party’s grassroots connections, an essential factor in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. It remains to be seen how these strategies will play out in the political arena.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch

By Nitish Verma

Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

'ProGlas' Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency ...
@Elections · 2 hours
'ProGlas' Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency ...
heart comment 0
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom

By Rizwan Shah

Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.

By Justice Nwafor

Navigating the Tumultuous Political Landscape of 2023 in the U.S.
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia

By Geeta Pillai

NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns Against Second UPND Term in Zambia
Latest Headlines
World News
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
25 seconds
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
2 mins
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
2 mins
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
3 mins
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
3 mins
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
4 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
7 mins
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
7 mins
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
7 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
4 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
7 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
14 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
43 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
44 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
57 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app