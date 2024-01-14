en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch

On January 14, 2024, a significant day that marked the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ by Rahul Gandhi, former Union Minister Milind Deora announced his resignation from the Congress party. This decision signaled the end of his family’s 55-year-long association with the Congress, stirring a wave of speculation and creating potential discord within the party.

End of an Era

The Deora family’s association with Congress spans over half a century, with Milind Deora himself, the son of veteran Congress leader Murli Deora, serving multiple terms in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat. Deora’s exit is seen as a significant blow to Congress, particularly given the timing of his departure. His resignation coincided with the commencement of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a campaign led by Rahul Gandhi to unite the country and address issues of justice.

Speculation and Denials

Deora’s decision has given rise to conjecture about his potential move to join Shiv Sena, a claim he has dismissed as rumors. The speculation was further fueled by his public expression of displeasure over Shiv Sena staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, a seat traditionally held by the Deora family and Congress. Despite the denial, Deora has mentioned ongoing discussions with his supporters, leaving the door open to speculation.

Impact on Congress

The unexpected departure of a prominent party member like Deora raises questions about the internal dynamics of the Congress party. Varsha Gaikwad, the president of Mumbai Congress, expressed her disappointment over Deora’s decision, especially given the significance of the day for the party. The event underscores potential discord within the Congress and puts a spotlight on its unity during this pivotal campaign effort.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
23 seconds ago
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
In a recent development that underscores the volatile nature of election-related conspiracy theories, an Arizona election official, who previously espoused such theories, has tendered his resignation. This unexpected turn of events comes in the wake of backlash from those who refuse to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election. The Shift in Stance and
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
3 mins ago
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
3 mins ago
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections: Taiwan People's Party Emerges as Potential Kingmaker
49 seconds ago
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections: Taiwan People's Party Emerges as Potential Kingmaker
Iowa Caucuses: A Cornerstone of American Politics
1 min ago
Iowa Caucuses: A Cornerstone of American Politics
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
2 mins ago
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
Latest Headlines
World News
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024
16 seconds
Fashion Meets Tennis: Montana Cox and Olivia DeJonge at Ralph Lauren Suite During Australian Open 2024
New Orleans Pelicans Triumph with Teamwork Over Dallas Mavericks
18 seconds
New Orleans Pelicans Triumph with Teamwork Over Dallas Mavericks
Memphis Gears up for Crucial Game Against Wichita State
19 seconds
Memphis Gears up for Crucial Game Against Wichita State
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
20 seconds
Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers
Kentucky Nurse's Life-Altering Battle with Sepsis and Her Inspiring Resilience
20 seconds
Kentucky Nurse's Life-Altering Battle with Sepsis and Her Inspiring Resilience
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
23 seconds
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
John Kerry to Resign from Climate Post to Aid Biden's Re-election Campaign
28 seconds
John Kerry to Resign from Climate Post to Aid Biden's Re-election Campaign
Midwest Corn Belt: The Fortress of Trump's Enduring Appeal
35 seconds
Midwest Corn Belt: The Fortress of Trump's Enduring Appeal
Labour Minister's Party Fiasco: Calls for Resignation Amplify Amidst National Tragedy
37 seconds
Labour Minister's Party Fiasco: Calls for Resignation Amplify Amidst National Tragedy
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app