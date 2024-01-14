Congress Stunned as Milind Deora Exits Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch

On January 14, 2024, a significant day that marked the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ by Rahul Gandhi, former Union Minister Milind Deora announced his resignation from the Congress party. This decision signaled the end of his family’s 55-year-long association with the Congress, stirring a wave of speculation and creating potential discord within the party.

End of an Era

The Deora family’s association with Congress spans over half a century, with Milind Deora himself, the son of veteran Congress leader Murli Deora, serving multiple terms in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat. Deora’s exit is seen as a significant blow to Congress, particularly given the timing of his departure. His resignation coincided with the commencement of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a campaign led by Rahul Gandhi to unite the country and address issues of justice.

Speculation and Denials

Deora’s decision has given rise to conjecture about his potential move to join Shiv Sena, a claim he has dismissed as rumors. The speculation was further fueled by his public expression of displeasure over Shiv Sena staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, a seat traditionally held by the Deora family and Congress. Despite the denial, Deora has mentioned ongoing discussions with his supporters, leaving the door open to speculation.

Impact on Congress

The unexpected departure of a prominent party member like Deora raises questions about the internal dynamics of the Congress party. Varsha Gaikwad, the president of Mumbai Congress, expressed her disappointment over Deora’s decision, especially given the significance of the day for the party. The event underscores potential discord within the Congress and puts a spotlight on its unity during this pivotal campaign effort.