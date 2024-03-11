Congress Slams BJP's Hegde for Constitution Amendment Remarks, Alleges Agenda Against Secularism

On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's comments on amending the Indian Constitution, asserting that such statements reflect the ruling party's disregard for the principles of social justice and secularism. During a press conference at the party headquarters, Kharge highlighted the BJP's intent to secure a decisive mandate for altering the Constitution, pointing to Hegde's recent speech in Karnataka as evidence of this controversial stance.

Advertisment

Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

Hegde, speaking at an event in Karwar, Karnataka, suggested that the BJP needs a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament to correct what he called "distortions and unnecessary additions" made to the Constitution by the Congress. This assertion has ignited a political firestorm, with the Congress accusing the BJP of harboring an ulterior motive to undermine the foundation of India's democratic and secular ethos. The BJP, on the other hand, has distanced itself from Hegde's comments, describing them as his personal opinion and not representative of the party's views.

A Clash of Ideologies

Advertisment

Kharge's retaliation underscores a deep ideological divide between the Congress and the BJP, particularly regarding the Constitution's role in safeguarding secularism and social justice. The Congress leader warned of the potential upheaval in the country if attempts were made to change the foundational document. He challenged the BJP to act against Hegde if they truly revered B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Meanwhile, BJP's request for Hegde to clarify his remarks has done little to quell the controversy, with other Congress leaders echoing Kharge's concerns about the BJP and RSS's alleged agenda.

Political Repercussions and Public Debate

The row over Hegde's remarks has not only intensified the political rivalry between the Congress and the BJP but also sparked a broader public discourse on the sanctity of the Constitution and the future of India's secular and democratic fabric. As accusations and defenses unfold, the debate extends beyond political circles, engaging citizens and constitutional experts in discussions about the implications of constitution amendments and the importance of preserving India's core values.

Advertisment

This contentious episode serves as a reminder of the enduring relevance of the Constitution as a living document that embodies the aspirations and protections of all Indians. As the nation heads towards crucial elections, the controversy over Hegde's comments and the BJP's constitutional ambitions will likely continue to fuel discussions on the country's democratic principles and secular identity.