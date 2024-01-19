Congress Set to Consider Critical National Security Bills

The United States Congress stands on the precipice of addressing two significant bills that could greatly impact national security. These high-priority bills underscore the need for increased oversight over classified programs, policy guidance for the intelligence community, and reformations of foreign investment review processes. Mackenzie Eaglen, a noted strategist in defense, military readiness, and the defense budget, has highlighted the crucial nature of these potential legislative actions.

Advertisment

Strengthening Intelligence Capabilities

First on the docket is the intelligence authorization bill for the fiscal year 2027. This proposed legislation is poised to bolster U.S. intelligence capabilities, particularly human intelligence while providing essential guidance to the Intelligence Community. Eaglen specifically advocates for expanded arrest powers for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA). She further calls for mandatory comprehensive briefings for all members of the congressional intelligence committees. The failure to pass a similar bill last year left the intelligence community without strategic direction from Congress, a lapse that this year's bill aims to rectify.

Reforming the Foreign Investment Review

Advertisment

The second bill focuses on reforming the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The CFIUS process, which scrutinizes foreign purchases of domestic companies to identify potential national security risks, needs clearer responsibilities and stronger accountability mechanisms. The proposed reform includes the establishment of a monitoring group led by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to manage the entire review process.

Eaglen underscores the importance of a more rigorous examination of foreign direct investments in U.S. companies and technologies. At the same time, she stresses the need to maintain the benefits of such investments. Both the intelligence authorization and CFIUS reform are designed to enhance congressional oversight, improve program performance, and ensure accountability.

The stakes are high as Congress deliberates on these two pivotal bills. Their passage could prevent potential terrorist attacks and other security risks, while also ensuring U.S. national security interests are protected amidst the scrutiny of foreign investments. As the transition to a new Congress looms, Eaglen urgently appeals for these bills' passage to avoid losing momentum in these critical areas of national security.