Congress Set to Approve Key Infrastructure Funding for FY 2024, Boosting Construction and Transportation

After months of negotiations and the passage of four stopgap spending bills, Congress is on the brink of approving crucial appropriations measures to fund government agencies, including essential construction and infrastructure programs, until September 30, 2024. This development has been eagerly anticipated by construction and transportation industry groups, who have closely monitored the legislative process for signs of progress toward securing the funding necessary for the fiscal year.

Legislative Breakthrough

The first of two legislative packages, containing a balanced mix of slight increases and cuts for infrastructure programs at key construction agencies such as the Departments of Transportation, Energy, Veterans Affairs, and Housing and Urban Development, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, military construction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works program, was released on March 3. The House is expected to vote on this package in the coming days, with industry officials hopeful for its swift passage to avoid the complications associated with a year-long continuing resolution (CR). Michele Stanley, from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, and Steve Hall, from the American Council of Engineering Companies, expressed their optimism and relief at the prospect of avoiding a year-long CR, highlighting the importance of this legislative progress for planning and executing infrastructure projects.

Funding Allocations and Industry Reactions

Significant attention has been paid to the Department of Transportation's allocations, which adhere to the infrastructure investment and jobs act's obligation limits, with the highway ob limit set at $60.1 billion and the transit limit at just under $14 billion. Industry advocates, including the American Public Transportation Association and the Waterways Council Inc., have lauded the bill for its commitment to infrastructure funding, emphasizing the impact on key projects such as the Chickamauga Lock replacement and the Lower Monongahela River locks and dam. However, concerns have been raised about cuts to programs like the RAISE discretionary grant program and the potential sustainability issues for State Revolving Funds (SRFs) due to the funding of earmarks.

Looking Ahead

As Congress faces another deadline to pass the new spending measure by March 8 to avoid a fifth stopgap resolution, the industry remains hopeful for the passage of the second spending package, which includes funding for other vital construction programs. The implications of these appropriations measures are profound, potentially shaping the landscape of U.S. infrastructure development and maintenance for the fiscal year ahead. The collective sigh of relief from industry stakeholders is palpable, as the approval of these funding packages represents a significant step forward in ensuring the continuity and advancement of critical infrastructure projects across the nation.