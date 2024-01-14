en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

The Indian National Congress has reignited the flame of its Nyuntam Aay Yojna (NYAY) scheme, positioning it as a key component of its campaign promises for the impending Lok Sabha election. Originally proposed as part of the Congress’s 2019 manifesto, NYAY was designed as a safety net to provide minimum income support to the nation’s poorest families. The ambitious scheme aimed to distribute Rs 72,000 annually to the bottom 20 percent of families, with the funds earmarked for transfer into a female family member’s account–an initiative that underscored the Congress’s commitment to empowering women. Despite the promise it held, the NYAY scheme did not prove to be a game-changer for Congress in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s soaring popularity.

Revamped NYAY: A New Hope

On December 28, in a rally in Nagpur, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the party, if elected, plans to implement a revised version of the NYAY scheme. The revised scheme ups the ante, offering Rs 60,000-70,000 to each qualifying family–a considerable increase from the previous iteration. However, the specifics and structure of the revamped NYAY programme remain under wraps, leaving many to speculate about the potential impact and feasibility of the proposed scheme.

Electoral Campaign: ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’

As part of its electoral campaign, Congress also launched its 139th Foundation Day with a rally themed ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum.’ During the rally, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress, took the opportunity to criticize the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on numerous fronts, including their contribution, or lack thereof, to India’s independence struggle. This rally marked the commencement of the party’s aggressive campaign strategy, designed to win over the hearts and minds of the Indian public.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Transformative Journey

Congress is also set to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. This transformative yatra is scheduled to address pressing issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The yatra, which is intended to counter the BJP’s focus on the Ram temple consecration ceremony, will span over 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states. It will commence from the violence-affected Thoubal district in Manipur and traverse 6,713 km before culminating in Mumbai. The Congress has even released a Nyay anthem and invited all leaders of the Indian National Inclusive Developmental Alliance to join the yatra, signalling its commitment to unity and inclusiveness.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
PM Modi's Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India's Future
On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, an emblematic harvest festival celebrated with zest in South India, particularly in the state of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring speech. His words not only highlighted the festival’s significance as a symbol of national unity but also resonated with his vision for a developed India
PM Modi's Pongal Address: A Symbol of Unity and a Nod to India's Future
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
29 mins ago
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
29 mins ago
Duncan Hospital's £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar
Indian IT Stocks: Is the 'Hope Rally' a Mirage?
20 mins ago
Indian IT Stocks: Is the 'Hope Rally' a Mirage?
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
21 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Boosts Buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram'; Humility Earns Praise
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
27 mins ago
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
3 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
3 mins
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
7 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
8 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
21 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
23 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
23 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
24 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
24 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app