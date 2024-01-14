Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

The Indian National Congress has reignited the flame of its Nyuntam Aay Yojna (NYAY) scheme, positioning it as a key component of its campaign promises for the impending Lok Sabha election. Originally proposed as part of the Congress’s 2019 manifesto, NYAY was designed as a safety net to provide minimum income support to the nation’s poorest families. The ambitious scheme aimed to distribute Rs 72,000 annually to the bottom 20 percent of families, with the funds earmarked for transfer into a female family member’s account–an initiative that underscored the Congress’s commitment to empowering women. Despite the promise it held, the NYAY scheme did not prove to be a game-changer for Congress in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s soaring popularity.

Revamped NYAY: A New Hope

On December 28, in a rally in Nagpur, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the party, if elected, plans to implement a revised version of the NYAY scheme. The revised scheme ups the ante, offering Rs 60,000-70,000 to each qualifying family–a considerable increase from the previous iteration. However, the specifics and structure of the revamped NYAY programme remain under wraps, leaving many to speculate about the potential impact and feasibility of the proposed scheme.

Electoral Campaign: ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’

As part of its electoral campaign, Congress also launched its 139th Foundation Day with a rally themed ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum.’ During the rally, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress, took the opportunity to criticize the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on numerous fronts, including their contribution, or lack thereof, to India’s independence struggle. This rally marked the commencement of the party’s aggressive campaign strategy, designed to win over the hearts and minds of the Indian public.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Transformative Journey

Congress is also set to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. This transformative yatra is scheduled to address pressing issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The yatra, which is intended to counter the BJP’s focus on the Ram temple consecration ceremony, will span over 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states. It will commence from the violence-affected Thoubal district in Manipur and traverse 6,713 km before culminating in Mumbai. The Congress has even released a Nyay anthem and invited all leaders of the Indian National Inclusive Developmental Alliance to join the yatra, signalling its commitment to unity and inclusiveness.