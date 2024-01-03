Congress Reconvenes: Deadlines, Debates, and Priorities

As Congress reconvenes, it faces an exhaustive agenda with two impending deadlines aimed at forestalling a government shutdown. Lawmakers must either pass all appropriations bills or a continuing resolution twice, first by January 19 and then by February 2. By the first deadline, funding for four government departments will expire, while the remaining eight face a February deadline. Amidst these pressing concerns, negotiations persist over President Joe Biden’s national security aid package, which encompasses assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and humanitarian operations in Gaza.

Connecticut Delegation’s Legislative Priorities

The Connecticut congressional delegation, with its focus firmly set on several legislative priorities, is steering the discourse towards the renewal of the Farm Bill, online safety legislation for children, a college athlete bill of rights, gun safety measures, and congressional investigations, particularly pertaining to issues at the Coast Guard Academy. However, a divided Congress and the upcoming presidential election are projected to limit legislative time and focus.

The Farm Bill, which funds nutrition and agricultural programs, requires renewal since its expiry in September. While Congress extended the 2018 legislation, a new bill must be in place before next fall. The Connecticut delegation, with Rep. Jahana Hayes at the forefront, is pushing for expanded SNAP eligibility and reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, alongside improved rural broadband, conservation programs, and support for farmers grappling with land access and cost issues.

Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA)

On the technology front, Senator Richard Blumenthal is optimistic about a Senate vote on his bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), co-authored with Senator Marsha Blackburn. The bill’s objective is to protect children online by enabling control over addictive features and privacy settings. However, it has stirred concerns regarding potential consequences, particularly for LGBTQ youth.

Investigations into Coast Guard Misconduct

Lastly, the delegation is addressing the Coast Guard’s failure to disclose reports of sexual misconduct and discrimination, focusing on funding and oversight for the service. In the midst of this, the US government’s debt has surpassed $34 trillion, sparking concerns about the impact on the economy and national security. As the debt becomes a significant point of contention between Republicans and Democrats, political brinksmanship and threats of government shutdowns are on the rise.