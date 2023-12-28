Congress Rallies in Nagpur, Signalling Unity and Preparedness for 2024 Elections

The Indian National Congress, under the leadership of former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and current president Mallikarjun Kharge, is set to herald the 2024 general elections with a grand rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The rally, scheduled for 28th December 2023, is expected to draw a crowd of over one million supporters, marking the 138th Congress Foundation Day.

A New Dawn for Congress

The rally, christened ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ (We Are Ready), signifies the renewed vigor and unity within the Congress party as it braces for the upcoming electoral contest. This gathering in Nagpur, a city of historical importance with political significance in Maharashtra, is expected to boost the morale of Congress workers and rally supporters nationwide. The presence of key Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, will underscore the party’s commitment to addressing critical issues such as unemployment, farmer rights, and the preservation of democracy.

Bharat Nyay Yatra: A Journey for Justice

In addition to the mega rally, the Congress party has announced the Bharat Nyay Yatra, a nationwide march led by Rahul Gandhi. Starting from Manipur on 14th January, the yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts in 67 days, focusing on social, economic, and political justice. In the wake of the imminent Lok Sabha elections, this initiative is politically significant as it aims to resonate with the common man’s struggles such as inflation and unemployment.

Reviving Past Glories

The Congress party, once a dominant force in Indian politics, has faced electoral setbacks and internal challenges in recent years. However, the upcoming general elections present a vital opportunity for the party to make a national comeback. This spirit of revival is evident in the party’s emphasis on unity and consolidation of resources for a comprehensive national campaign. The Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it regains its lost ground.