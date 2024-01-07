Congress Protests Over Delayed New Terminal Inauguration at Pune Airport

At Pune airport, a unique peaceful protest was staged by members of the Congress party, who offered roses to the airport director, Santosh Dhoke, expressing their discontent over the prolonged delay in inaugurating the new terminal building. The terminal, despite being ready for operation for nearly two months, is yet to be functional, raising concerns among the public and political circles alike.

A Terminal in Waiting

The new terminal building, sprawling over a built-up area of 750,000 square feet, is designed to cater to a massive 16 million passengers annually. It is expected to resolve the current congestion issue plaguing the Pune airport. However, the delay in the terminal’s inauguration is causing significant inconvenience to passengers. Reports of passengers experiencing delays on flights due to a shortage of parking bays underscore the urgent need for the terminal to be operational.

Escalating Protests

Mohan Joshi, the general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, issued a warning, stating that if the new terminal building does not commence flight operations by January 15, the protests would intensify. The Congress party had earlier threatened a demonstration if the inauguration failed to take place by January 1. The airport director assured the Congress members that a report on the terminal building’s status has been submitted to the civil aviation ministry, and they are awaiting further directives.

Prime Minister’s Inaugural Ceremony

The terminal’s much-anticipated inaugural ceremony is expected to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the delay from the prime minister’s office is causing the hold-up, resulting in mounting frustration among the airport’s patrons and the Congress party. As the nation watches, the civil aviation minister’s impending visit is awaited with bated breath, hopeful for a resolution to this impasse.