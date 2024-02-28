Congress Protests Against Khattar Govt's Yamuna Water Sharing MoU with Rajasthan

Members of the opposition party, Congress, expressed their strong disapproval through walkouts in both the pre-lunch and post-lunch sessions of the Haryana state government's budget session. The core of their discontent lies in what they consider the state government's failure to defend Haryana's rights in the crucial matter of Yamuna water sharing. Spearheading the protest, Congress notables Raghuvir Singh Kadian and Kiran Choudhary, alongside other party MLAs, voiced their concerns, notably during the Question Hour. In contrast, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that Haryana's interests are well-protected, pointing to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with Rajasthan aimed at utilizing surplus rainwater to alleviate flood risks and augment the capacity of the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC), thereby benefiting water-scarce regions in both Haryana and Rajasthan.

Background of the Dispute

The controversy centers on the sharing of Yamuna river water, a longstanding issue that has seen numerous twists and turns over the years. The Congress leaders' accusation of the state government 'surrendering' Haryana's rights sparked the protests. They staged a walkout in the pre-lunch session and resumed their protest after the lunch break, with some leaders even approaching the Well of the House, leading to a stern warning from Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa to return to their seats. Despite Chief Minister Khattar's reassurances that Haryana's water interests are secure, dissatisfaction among the Congress ranks persisted, culminating in a second walkout and their absence for the remainder of the session's concluding day.

Key Figures and Statements

While Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda was absent, having left for Shimla for negotiations with legislators in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Khattar took the opportunity to reiterate the government's stance. He emphasized that the agreement with Rajasthan focuses on utilizing additional monsoon water, which otherwise leads to floods, for constructive purposes. Khattar also critiqued Punjab's stance in the broader inter-state water dispute, highlighting the need for a rational approach to water sharing during floods. The MoU with Rajasthan, signed on February 17, has been touted by the Haryana government as a landmark move for sustainable water management and flood control, promising benefits for both states involved.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

The standoff between the Congress and the Haryana government over the Yamuna water sharing agreement with Rajasthan highlights deep-seated concerns about water security and inter-state cooperation. This dispute sheds light on the broader challenges of managing water resources in a country prone to both floods and droughts. As the two states move forward with their plans, the effectiveness of the MoU in addressing the dual challenges of flood control and water scarcity will be closely watched. Moreover, this episode underscores the political complexities surrounding natural resource management in India, where the intersection of environmental issues and regional politics often leads to heated debates and protests.