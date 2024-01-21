Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses Assam CM of Orchestrating Attacks on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

On a day marked by tension and skirmishes, the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam became a focal point of controversy. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pointed a finger of accusation at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him a 'disciple' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and blamed him for the alleged attacks on the Congress convoy.

Allegations of Intimidation

According to Kharge, Sarma has developed a penchant for intimidating Dalits, minorities, and backward classes in India - an allegation that has added fuel to the already heated atmosphere. The Congress party's accusations are rooted in the reported attacks on its vehicles by BJP workers during the yatra in Assam.

An Unprecedented Turn of Events

What makes these incidents noteworthy is the fact that no such violence was reported during the previous yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Kharge questioned why this was happening in Assam, hinting at the influence of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over Sarma, and the state's BJP leadership.

Alleged Attacks and Threats

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked by BJP workers in Jumugurihat, Assam. He claimed that the attackers were part of an 'unruly BJP crowd' and held CM Sarma responsible. The Congress party also alleges that their 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' convoy was attacked by BJP 'goons' in Assam's Lakhimpur on the previous day. Amid these allegations, Rahul Gandhi continued the second phase of his yatra in Assam, re-entering the state from the Rajgarh-Hollongi border on the eighth day of the journey.

Retributive Measures

Kharge stated that the party intends to take 'appropriate legal action' against those responsible for the attacks. The Congress party's determination to take legal recourse brings a serious tone to these allegations, suggesting that this political tug-of-war in Assam might escalate into a full-blown legal battle.