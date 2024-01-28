Congress President Kharge Emphasizes Separation of Religion and Politics in Uttarakhand Campaign

With an impassioned call for the separation of religion and politics, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set the stage for the party's Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand. Addressing a workers' convention in Dehradun, Kharge took a direct aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of positioning himself as a divine figure — the eleventh avatar of Lord Vishnu — in a bid to interweave politics with religious sentiment.

Blurring Lines Between Right and Wrong

Kharge argued that such a blending of religion and politics not only muddles the distinction between right and wrong but also threatens the secular fabric of the nation. He underscored that the government's role should be to uphold justice and protect the rights of every citizen, irrespective of their religious beliefs. Politics, according to Kharge, should be about serving the people, not manipulating religious sentiments for electoral gains.

Critique of BJP's Policies

Digging deeper into the government's policies, Kharge brought up the Agniveer scheme. A promise of jobs that turned into a nightmare for young men who found themselves unemployed after their four-year tenure. He also criticized the Modi government for limiting reservations in university teaching appointments, arguing this decision reflects the government's disregard for social justice.

Congress's Legacy of Patriotism

Defending the legacy of the Congress, Kharge pointed to the sacrifices made by its leaders during and after the freedom struggle. He cited the imprisonments of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, and the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. These sacrifices, he argued, were testimony to the party's deep-rooted patriotism. In contrast, Kharge accused the BJP of lacking similar sacrifices and questioned the party's audacity to challenge Congress's dedication to the nation.

As the Congress gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand, where the BJP currently holds all five seats, the party aims to shift the narrative towards justice and social equality, centering its campaign around Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra. The coming months will reveal whether Kharge's impassioned plea resonates with the electorate and brings about a shift in power.