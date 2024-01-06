en English
India

Congress President Kharge Critiques Modi’s Absence in Manipur

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Congress President Kharge Critiques Modi’s Absence in Manipur

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has come forward with criticisms targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his conspicuous absence in Manipur in the aftermath of a distressing incident. Kharge contrasts this lack of presence with Modi’s unusually high visibility at various public events and photo opportunities across the country, suggesting a dichotomy in the Prime Minister’s approach to his responsibilities.

Modi’s Ubiquitous Presence

Kharge paints a picture of Prime Minister Modi as an omnipresent figure, with his images routinely adorning the media landscape. He cites instances of Modi at diverse locations such as beaches, swimming pools, the construction site of Ram Mandir, and in cities like Kerala and Mumbai. These frequent appearances, while seemingly mundane on the surface, underline a critical implication: the Prime Minister’s images are as omnipresent as those of a deity, according to Kharge.

The Silent Absence in Manipur

The crux of Kharge’s criticism, however, lies in the conspicuous absence of Prime Minister Modi in Manipur following an unfortunate incident. The question raised is not merely about the Prime Minister’s physical absence but also about an apparent neglect of duties. Why, Kharge seems to ask, in the face of a situation demanding immediate attention and leadership, has the Prime Minister chosen to remain absent?

‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ Initiative

Beyond his criticism of Modi, Kharge also brings attention to the upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ initiative. Set to kick off on January 14, 2024, from Imphal, the capital of Manipur, the initiative aims to bring about economic, social, and political justice to the people. It serves as a stark contrast to the Prime Minister’s disregard for the crisis in Manipur, offering a tangible demonstration of leadership and commitment where it appears to be lacking.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

