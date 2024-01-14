en English
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Congress President Kharge Calls Out PM Modi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Launch

In a significant political turn, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting Manipur, a state grappling with violence. Kharge expressed these sentiments while inaugurating the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thoubal, Manipur. Designed as a political march traversing 6,700 kilometers and covering 110 districts over 67 days, the yatra’s mission is to advocate justice, employment, and farmers’ rights, while simultaneously confronting the rise in prices and fascist forces.

The Launch of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a political movement spearheaded by Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, commenced with a tribute to the victims of the ongoing violence in Manipur. The yatra’s underlying premise is to unite the nation under the banners of justice, employment, and farmer’s rights. At the same time, it pledges to combat inflation and the rise of fascist forces, which have been under scrutiny in recent times.

Kharge’s Critique of BJP and the PM

Kharge’s critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scathing. He accused the Prime Minister of showing interest in Manipur only during election season, neglecting the state in its times of crisis. Furthermore, Kharge censured BJP for melding religion with politics, a practice the Congress leader argues is detrimental to the secular framework of the country. In contrast, he advocated for secularism, equality, and social justice, principles he believes are integral to the fabric of India.

Legacy of Congress and Support for the Yatra

Kharge invoked the legacies of former Prime Ministers Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, suggesting that Rahul Gandhi is carrying forward their work by battling to safeguard the Constitution. This notion resonates with Congress’s long-standing commitment to the democratic ideals enshrined in the Constitution. Additionally, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has received support from former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and suspended BSP MP Danish Ali. Both the leaders emphasized the yatra’s objective of fostering unity, peace, and justice in the face of divisive forces.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

