Congress President Kharge Blasts BJP's Unfulfilled Job Promises at Delhi Rally

In a scathing critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to deliver on key campaign promises, including the creation of 2 crore jobs annually. The sharp critique was delivered during Kharge's speech at the 'Nyay Sankalp Workers' Convention in Delhi, where he deemed Modi as 'Jhuthon ka Sardar' (Leader of Liars).

Accusations of Betrayal

Kharge outlined a litany of grievances against the BJP, accusing it of betraying the nation's farmers, youth, and women by failing to fulfill its promises. Paramount among these was the claim of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account, a promise that has yet to materialize. He also pointed to the sharp increase in LPG cylinder prices under Modi's tenure, a stark contrast to the prices during the Congress-led UPA government.

'Permanent Slaves' of Modi

Kharge also issued a stark warning: if the BJP is re-elected, the Indian public would become 'permanent slaves' of Modi. This rhetoric underscores the high stakes of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which Kharge emphasized were crucial for protecting the Constitution and democracy.

30 Lakh Vacant Government Jobs

Another focal point in Kharge's critique was the issue of 30 lakh vacant government jobs. The Congress president suggested that the current administration was purposefully avoiding recruitment to these positions, thereby preventing disadvantaged communities from accessing them. Kharge contrasted this with the employment opportunities created by public sectors established by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

In conclusion, Kharge's comprehensive indictment of the BJP highlights a growing discontent with the ruling party's performance, particularly in relation to job creation and economic management. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, these issues will likely continue to take center stage in political discourse.