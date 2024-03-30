Congress Pledges 'Rozgar Kranti' for Youth, Vows 30 Lakh Jobs Ahead of 2024 Elections

On March 30, 2024, in a significant announcement from New Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a comprehensive plan dubbed 'Rozgar Kranti'. This initiative is aimed at transforming the employment landscape in India, focusing on the youth by promising 30 lakh new Union government jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and ensuring better working conditions for gig workers. Kharge's announcement underscores the party's commitment to addressing the pressing issue of unemployment among India's youth, making it a central theme of their campaign for the upcoming general elections.

Advertisment

Empowering the Youth

The 'Rozgar Kranti' plan is not just about job creation; it's a holistic approach to empower the youth and make them active participants in India's growth story. Kharge detailed several key components of the initiative, including the 'Bharti Bharosa' guarantee, which promises to fill 30 lakh vacancies in the Union government, based on a meticulously planned jobs calendar. Furthermore, under 'Pehli Naukri Pakki', the Congress aims to provide a one-year Right to Apprenticeship for educated youth, offering them ₹1 lakh per year. This move not only provides financial support but also equips them with invaluable work experience.

Addressing Systemic Issues

Advertisment

Another significant aspect of the 'Rozgar Kranti' is its focus on systemic issues that have long plagued the employment sector, such as paper leaks in competitive examinations. The Congress has promised a robust law to completely eradicate paper leaks, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process. Additionally, recognizing the growing significance of the gig economy, Kharge announced plans for improved working conditions and social security for gig workers, alongside a substantial ₹5,000-crore startup fund aimed at nurturing young entrepreneurs.

Political Landscape and Election Promises

The Congress's 'Yuva Nyay' pitch, encompassing 25 guarantees under five categories, indicates a strategic focus on the youth, who form a significant portion of the electorate. As the general elections approach, the emphasis on job creation and youth empowerment is seen as a direct challenge to the incumbent government's record on employment. Critics and supporters alike are keenly watching the political landscape as the Congress's manifesto, set to be announced on April 5, promises to be a game-changer, potentially reshaping the political discourse around youth and employment in India.

As the nation gears up for the 2024 general elections, the Congress's bold 'Rozgar Kranti' initiative has set the stage for a heated electoral battle, with youth employment and empowerment at its heart. The implications of these promises, if fulfilled, could significantly alter the socio-economic fabric of the country, making the youth