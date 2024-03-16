Congress Pledges Right to Health Law, Rs 400 Daily Minimum Wage Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

With the Election Commission announcing the Lok Sabha election schedule, the Congress party has made significant promises to reform worker rights and healthcare. Among these, the introduction of a Right to Health law and an increase in the national minimum wage to Rs 400 per day stand out as central pillars of their campaign. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized these commitments as part of the 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' initiatives, aimed at bolstering support among India's working class and underserved communities.

Empowering Workers and Ensuring Universal Healthcare

The proposed Right to Health law is designed to provide universal healthcare coverage, including free diagnostics, medicines, treatments, surgeries, and care. This initiative seeks to address the healthcare disparities and financial burdens faced by many Indians. Concurrently, the employment guarantee act for urban areas is aimed at creating jobs while enhancing urban infrastructure and climate resilience. These promises underscore the Congress's focus on improving living standards and employment opportunities for urban workers.

Raising Wages and Strengthening Worker Rights

Increasing the national minimum wage to Rs 400 per day represents a significant uplift from the current floor wage of Rs 176, last revised in 2017. This increase would also apply to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, ensuring a wider impact across various sectors. The Congress party also plans to review and amend the labor codes introduced by the Modi government, which have been criticized for favoring employers over workers. Additionally, measures to end contractualization in core government functions and improve social security for unorganized workers are on the agenda, reflecting a comprehensive approach to worker rights.

Addressing Broader Social Challenges

Beyond worker rights and healthcare, the Congress manifesto touches on broader social issues, including promises to raise the reservation cap for SCs, STs, and OBCs, and conduct a comprehensive social, economic, and caste census. These measures, alongside commitments to women's rights, youth employment, and farmer support, showcase the party's attempt to address the multifaceted challenges facing Indian society. The Congress's focus on livelihood issues, particularly unemployment and the rising cost of living, positions these manifesto promises as central to their campaign strategy for the upcoming elections.

The Congress's ambitious manifesto, released in the wake of the Election Commission's announcement, sets a clear agenda for the party's vision for India. These promises, if fulfilled, could significantly alter the socio-economic landscape of the country, providing enhanced support and opportunities for millions of Indians. As the election schedule sets the stage for intense political campaigning, the Congress's commitment to these transformative policies will be a key focus of their bid to sway voters and challenge the current government.