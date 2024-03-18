Congress Pledges Employment Revolution with Yuva Guarantee Cards Targeting Youth Voters in 2024

Amidst rising concerns over unemployment and wage stagnation in India, the Congress party has unveiled a bold strategy to woo first-time and young voters with promises of employment and prosperity. The unveiling of the 'Yuva Guarantee Cards' marks a significant push by the Congress to address the challenges faced by the youth, highlighting the party's commitment to reversing the current unemployment crisis. With the 2024 elections on the horizon, this move is seen as a direct challenge to the incumbent government's handling of employment issues.

Advertisment

Strategic Focus on Youth Voters

The Congress's campaign is notably focused on the demographic of first-time voters, aged 18 and 19, whose numbers have surged by 20% compared to the 2019 elections. With 1.8 crore voters in this category and another 19.7 crore aged between 20 and 29, the party's targeting is clear. The 'Yuva Guarantee Cards' list several assurances, including a one-year compulsory apprenticeship with a stipend, filling up 30 lakh government job vacancies, and providing financial aids for startups. These promises are tailored to resonate with the aspirations and concerns of India's youth, aiming to position Congress as the party of job creation and economic opportunity.

Countering the Government's Narrative

Advertisment

B.V. Srinivas, National President of Indian Youth Congress, criticized the current government for failing to deliver on job promises and engaging the youth with religious propaganda instead. He highlighted the disappearance of nearly 80,000 annual government job opportunities, attributing this to policies such as the Agnipath scheme and the privatisation of the Indian Railways. The Congress's plan also includes addressing issues like the leakage of competitive exam papers and offering better social security for gig workers, showcasing a comprehensive approach to tackling the employment crisis.

Mobilizing Support Through Town Halls

The party has also planned to conduct 500 town halls focusing on young voters to discuss these issues in depth. This grassroots approach aims to build direct engagement with the electorate, allowing the Congress to better understand and address the concerns of young Indians. Through these town halls, the party seeks to mobilize support and build momentum for its employment revolution promise, setting the stage for a highly contested electoral battle in 2024.

This strategic pivot towards addressing the pressing issue of unemployment among India's youth showcases the Congress party's attempt to reclaim its relevance and leadership in the country's political landscape. As the 2024 elections approach, the effectiveness of this campaign in resonating with the young electorate could very well determine the party's fortunes, potentially steering India towards a new direction in terms of job creation and economic policies.