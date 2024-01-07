Congress Party’s ‘Donate for Desh’ Campaign and Controversial Developments in Punjab’s Political Landscape

The Punjab unit of the Indian National Congress has garnered attention with its ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign, amassing approximately Rs 18.21 lakh in contributions. The state ranks 14th nationwide in terms of donations to the campaign. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have emerged as key contributors, each donating Rs 1.38 lakh. Warring chose to announce his donation through traditional media channels, while Sidhu took to social media to share his contribution.

Top Contributing States

The states leading in donations to the ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign are Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. These states have demonstrated a strong support base for the Congress party, contributing generously to the crowdfunding initiative.

Controversies Surrounding the New Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Train

In a separate development, a controversy has ensnared the inauguration of the new Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train, virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ayodhya. The contention lies in the inclusion of a stoppage at Jalandhar, a decision not initially included in the train’s schedule. AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku claims that his party played a crucial role in adding the Jalandhar stop, a claim that has sparked a dispute between the AAP and the BJP.

Republic Day Tableau Rejection Sparks Controversy

Adding to the political turmoil, the rejection of Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day parade has fostered a tense atmosphere. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the Modi government of dismissing the tableau due to its anti-Punjab stance. Simultaneously, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has faced criticism for allegedly being too loyal to the Union government and misrepresenting the reasons behind the tableau’s rejection.

