Congress Party’s ‘Donate for Desh’ Campaign and Controversial Developments in Punjab’s Political Landscape

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Congress Party’s ‘Donate for Desh’ Campaign and Controversial Developments in Punjab’s Political Landscape

The Punjab unit of the Indian National Congress has garnered attention with its ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign, amassing approximately Rs 18.21 lakh in contributions. The state ranks 14th nationwide in terms of donations to the campaign. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have emerged as key contributors, each donating Rs 1.38 lakh. Warring chose to announce his donation through traditional media channels, while Sidhu took to social media to share his contribution.

(Read Also: Uttarakhand to Construct Guest House Near Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Amid Consecration Preparations)

Top Contributing States

The states leading in donations to the ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign are Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. These states have demonstrated a strong support base for the Congress party, contributing generously to the crowdfunding initiative.

Controversies Surrounding the New Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Train

In a separate development, a controversy has ensnared the inauguration of the new Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train, virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ayodhya. The contention lies in the inclusion of a stoppage at Jalandhar, a decision not initially included in the train’s schedule. AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku claims that his party played a crucial role in adding the Jalandhar stop, a claim that has sparked a dispute between the AAP and the BJP.

(Read Also: Rising Hate Crimes Against Hindu Temples: A Symptom of Growing Religiophobia?)

Republic Day Tableau Rejection Sparks Controversy

Adding to the political turmoil, the rejection of Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day parade has fostered a tense atmosphere. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the Modi government of dismissing the tableau due to its anti-Punjab stance. Simultaneously, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has faced criticism for allegedly being too loyal to the Union government and misrepresenting the reasons behind the tableau’s rejection.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

