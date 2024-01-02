en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Congress Party’s Alleged Double Standards Spotlighted Amid Vairamuthu Honouring Controversy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Congress Party’s Alleged Double Standards Spotlighted Amid Vairamuthu Honouring Controversy

In a recent event that has sparked controversy, P Chidambaram, a noted member of the Indian National Congress, honored Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, a figure who has previously faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. This act has ignited a debate surrounding the alleged double standards of the Congress party concerning sex crime allegations.

Vairamuthu is a respected figure within the literary and film circles for his extensive body of work. However, the poet’s reputation has been marred by several allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied vehemently. These accusations emerged as part of India’s #MeToo movement, a social movement where women from various sectors courageously came forward to share their experiences of sexual harassment.

Accusations of Double Standards

The decision by Chidambaram to honor Vairamuthu has raised questions about the Congress party’s stance on sex crimes. Critics argue that by honoring an individual facing such serious allegations, the party is displaying double standards. They contend that while the party publicly condemns sex crimes, it appears to overlook such allegations within its own ranks.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unrest in Manipur: New Outbreak of Violence Injures Seven Security Personnel

By Rafia Tasleem

Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup

By Salman Khan

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd ...
@Education · 13 mins
School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd ...
heart comment 0
School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Dil Bar Irshad

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd
Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India’s Transport Sector

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India's Transport Sector
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
8 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
11 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
12 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
12 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
13 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
13 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
15 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
15 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
15 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
32 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app