Congress Party Seeks Discussion with ECI on VVPAT Systems Amidst EVM Concerns

On 30th December, Jairam Ramesh, the General Secretary of the Congress party, penned a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting an appointment to discuss the contentious issue of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems. This request intends to pave the way for a delegation comprising 3-4 leaders from the India Bloc to meet with Election Commission officials, aiming to shed light on their perspective on the use of VVPATs in the electoral process.

Concerns Over EVMs and VVPATs

In his letter, Ramesh emphasized the legitimacy of the request for a discussion on VVPATs. The application of VVPAT systems in the electoral process has been a hotbed of debate among political parties in India. Designed to serve as an additional layer of verification, these systems aim to bolster the transparency and integrity of the voting process.

Notably, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has vocalized his doubts over EVMs and demanded that voters be given VVPAT slips. Expressing skepticism towards the functioning of electronic voting machines, Singh insisted that VVPAT slips be handed over to voters, followed by a comprehensive count later.

Opposition’s Stance on EVMs and VVPATs

The opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc has also voiced similar concerns, suggesting that VVPAT slips be handed over to voters, and a 100 per cent counting be conducted later. Several leaders from opposition parties have questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines, thereby amplifying the need for a thorough discussion on the matter.

As the Indian political landscape grapples with these concerns, the proposed meeting with the ECI could herald important changes in the electoral process, ensuring strengthened transparency and accountability in the democratic machinery of the country.

