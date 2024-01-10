en English
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
The Indian National Congress party’s top brass, including former party president Sonia Gandhi, have courteously declined an invitation to the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The official statement released by Congress stalwart Jairam Ramesh reflects the party’s stance, stating that the leaders ‘respectfully declined’ to partake in the ceremony. The statement further criticises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for transforming the Ayodhya Ram Mandir into a ‘political project’.

Implications on Political Discourse

This contentious decision has ignited a political discourse and is expected to be a pivotal point of contention between the Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the general election. Several other opposition parties have also chosen to abstain from the event, potentially providing the BJP with substantial political leverage. Within the Congress camp, prominent figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi have emphasized that while they respect the sentiments of Lord Ram’s devotees, they believe the inauguration is an expedited event orchestrated by the BJP and RSS for electoral gains.

Repercussions and Reactions

The party’s move has sparked a flurry of responses, not just within political circles, but also from organizations like the Vishva Hindu Parisad (VHP). Meanwhile, preparations for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, slated for January 22, are underway with an expected footfall of over 6,000 devotees.

Contextualizing the Decision

The decision by the Congress leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, to decline the invitation to the consecration event in Ayodhya has opened up various interpretations. The decision is viewed in light of the party’s historical and ideological stance on secularism and its ongoing efforts to connect with a diverse electorate. The implications of this move on the party’s fortunes, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 general elections, are under intense scrutiny.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

