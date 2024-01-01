en English
Elections

Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift

In a move that signals a strategic shift in the political landscape, the Congress Party, represented by spokesperson Pawan Khera, has expressed openness to a potential seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming 2024 general elections. This revelation was part of a discussion with Preeti Choudhry on AI Prime Time, offering insight into the party’s evolving tactics ahead of the electoral battle.

Potential for Seat-Sharing

The possibility of seat-sharing amongst various political parties was hinted at by Pawan Khera, who suggested that this strategy is not a distant dream for the Congress. This openness to collaboration is indicative of a broader shift in the party’s political strategy as it prepares for the impending elections. The Congress Party is planning to contest independently on approximately 290 seats and aims to secure an additional 85 seats through its alliance partners.

The INDIA Alliance

Under the leadership of the Indian National Congress, the INDIA alliance, comprising 28 political parties, is actively working towards finalizing seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming polls. This collective effort of the alliance partners demonstrates their shared commitment to bolstering their position in the electoral battle.

Internal Obstacles

However, the path to formulating these alliances is not without its challenges. There are differing views within the Congress regarding alliances with other parties in some states, indicating internal obstacles that need to be overcome. These hurdles, while significant, do not seem to deter the party’s resolve to explore new strategies and collaborations for the forthcoming elections.

Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

