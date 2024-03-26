Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responds to Pinarayi Vijayan on CAA protest

Reacting to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent statement accusing Congress of retreating from a joint protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offered a sharp retort, highlighting the irony in Vijayan's remarks. Tharoor emphasized Congress's consistent opposition to the CAA, underscoring his personal efforts in parliament to denounce the bill as unconstitutional. Meanwhile, Vijayan's attempt to establish a historical narrative supporting inclusivity by citing slogans coined by Muslims aimed to counter the BJP's rhetoric, further intensifying the political discourse in Kerala.

Historical Context and Political Allegations

During a rally in Malappuram, Vijayan sought to challenge the BJP by invoking historical figures Azimullah Khan and Abid Hasan, Muslims who contributed to India's freedom struggle and nationalist slogans. This move was aimed at questioning the BJP's nationalist narratives and their exclusionary stance towards Muslims in the context of the CAA. Tharoor, on the other hand, criticized the Communist Party's minimal contribution to the freedom struggle, accusing them of attempting to score political points dishonestly.

CAA Rules 2024 and Supreme Court Involvement

As the controversy unfolds, the Supreme Court's recent notice to the Centre seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024 brings legal scrutiny to the forefront. These rules, intended to implement the CAA, have sparked widespread debate and opposition, particularly in states like Kerala where both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF stand united against the Act. The legal battle and the Supreme Court's involvement underscore the contentious nature of the CAA and its implications for India's secular fabric.

Political Ramifications in Kerala

The ongoing CAA controversy in Kerala represents not just a legal or constitutional debate but a significant political confrontation. With both the LDF and UDF expressing staunch opposition to the CAA, the BJP finds itself isolated in its support for the Act. This political scenario is likely to influence voter sentiment and could have far-reaching implications for future elections in the state. The discourse surrounding the CAA in Kerala reflects broader national tensions over citizenship, secularism, and the role of religion in state politics.

As Kerala continues to navigate the tumultuous waters of the CAA controversy, the clash between Vijayan and Tharoor highlights the deep political and ideological divisions within the state. With the Supreme Court's involvement and the potential for significant political shifts, the controversy over the CAA in Kerala is far from over. It remains to be seen how this political saga will unfold and what implications it will have for the state's and the nation's political landscape.