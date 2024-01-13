Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat

In an explosive press conference, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy launched a scathing attack against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of resorting to propaganda in lieu of governance. This verbal onslaught follows BRS’s recent defeat in the elections, triggering a wave of controversy in the political arena.

Accusations of Fraudulent Redesign and Scams

Reddy alleged that the redesign of the Kaleshwaram project was a fraudulent act, designed to siphon off funds. He further tagged Mission Bhagiratha, an ambitious clean water project, as a scam. The Congress MLC raised questions regarding the water chlorination process adopted in the project, casting aspersions on its safety and efficacy.

Accountability Demand and SC/ST Development Funds

Moving beyond the allegations of scams, Reddy demanded accountability from those who approved these projects despite their apparent flaws. He also accused the previous BRS government of reneging on their promise to allocate funds for SC/ST development. According to Reddy, the introduction of the Dalit Bandhu scheme was merely a smokescreen to divert attention from these glaring lapses.

Unfulfilled Promises and Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Adding fuel to the fire, Reddy lambasted the BRS for their failure to deliver on their promise of 12% reservations for certain communities. He attributed this failure to the existing reservation cap set by the Indra Sawhney judgement. Looking ahead, Reddy predicted a bleak future for the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stating that their candidates would struggle to retain their deposits.

The accusations levelled by Reddy have created a stir in the political circuits, putting the spotlight on the BRS’s governance, or the alleged lack thereof. As the nation watches on, the BRS’s response to these charges remains to be seen, setting the stage for a political showdown of epic proportions.