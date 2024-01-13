en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat

In an explosive press conference, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy launched a scathing attack against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of resorting to propaganda in lieu of governance. This verbal onslaught follows BRS’s recent defeat in the elections, triggering a wave of controversy in the political arena.

Accusations of Fraudulent Redesign and Scams

Reddy alleged that the redesign of the Kaleshwaram project was a fraudulent act, designed to siphon off funds. He further tagged Mission Bhagiratha, an ambitious clean water project, as a scam. The Congress MLC raised questions regarding the water chlorination process adopted in the project, casting aspersions on its safety and efficacy.

Accountability Demand and SC/ST Development Funds

Moving beyond the allegations of scams, Reddy demanded accountability from those who approved these projects despite their apparent flaws. He also accused the previous BRS government of reneging on their promise to allocate funds for SC/ST development. According to Reddy, the introduction of the Dalit Bandhu scheme was merely a smokescreen to divert attention from these glaring lapses.

Unfulfilled Promises and Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Adding fuel to the fire, Reddy lambasted the BRS for their failure to deliver on their promise of 12% reservations for certain communities. He attributed this failure to the existing reservation cap set by the Indra Sawhney judgement. Looking ahead, Reddy predicted a bleak future for the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, stating that their candidates would struggle to retain their deposits.

The accusations levelled by Reddy have created a stir in the political circuits, putting the spotlight on the BRS’s governance, or the alleged lack thereof. As the nation watches on, the BRS’s response to these charges remains to be seen, setting the stage for a political showdown of epic proportions.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
14 mins ago
Nevada Republican Senate Candidate Sam Brown Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Former U.S. Army Captain and Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Sam Brown, has declared his public endorsement for ex-President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential race. Brown lauded Trump’s ‘America First’ policies, attributing increased household incomes, tax reductions, lower energy costs, and stringent immigration control during Trump’s term as beneficial for Nevada. Sam Brown’s
Nevada Republican Senate Candidate Sam Brown Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP's Youth Voter Outreach Efforts
2 hours ago
BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP's Youth Voter Outreach Efforts
Taiwan Elections Stir Unprecedented Transportation Surge
2 hours ago
Taiwan Elections Stir Unprecedented Transportation Surge
Taiwan's Pivotal Election: A Defining Moment for Cross-Strait Relations
23 mins ago
Taiwan's Pivotal Election: A Defining Moment for Cross-Strait Relations
Taiwan Holds Presidential and Legislative Elections Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
36 mins ago
Taiwan Holds Presidential and Legislative Elections Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
53 mins ago
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
1 min
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
1 min
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
1 min
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
2 mins
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
3 mins
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
3 mins
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
3 mins
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
3 mins
Rome Odunze: A Rising Star in the 2024 NFL Draft
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
3 mins
Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
16 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app