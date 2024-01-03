Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm

Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad issued a dire warning in a statement, threatening a Karnataka Godhra-like incident and requesting the state government to strengthen security for people traveling to Ayodhya. His words have sparked outrage among BJP leaders, who have demanded his immediate arrest.

Hariprasad’s Warning

Hariprasad’s warning came against the backdrop of the arrest of Shrikant Pujari, a Karsewak, who is alleged to have been involved in the Ram Temple agitation in Hubballi after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. Asserting that his statement was personal and not connected to the Congress party, Hariprasad called for the Karnataka government to take precautions and safeguard against such potentially catastrophic incidents.

BJP Leaders React

Hariprasad’s contentious remark has drawn heavy fire from BJP leaders, who have accused him of appeasement politics. Further fueling the fire, BJP leaders, including former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda, have demanded Hariprasad’s arrest, accusing him of attempting to exploit the situation for political gain. Hariprasad’s comments about the forthcoming Ram Mandir inauguration, which he labeled as more political than religious, have also been met with disdain.

Godhra Incident: A Dark Chapter

The Godhra incident that Hariprasad referenced resulted in the death of 59 Hindu pilgrims in 2002, triggering widespread rioting and violence. Approximately 2,000 people lost their lives in the aftermath of the incident, marking one of the most horrific chapters in India’s recent history. Hariprasad’s comparison of the current situation to the Godhra incident has, therefore, struck a nerve, sparking strong responses from political quarters.