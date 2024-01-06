Congress MLA Mewaram Jain Accused of Rape; Videos Surface Online

In a shocking revelation, former Congress MLA from Barmer, Rajasthan, Mewaram Jain has been implicated in a rape allegation by a woman who has also accused him of molestation in front of her minor daughter.

The incident has sparked a nationwide uproar due to two explicit videos related to the case going viral on social media platforms.

The woman in question has lodged an FIR, stating that Mewaram Jain committed the heinous act of rape and molestation, and the videos that have surfaced on the internet are connected to the case.

The allegations have intensified the scrutiny on the former MLA and raised serious questions about his conduct.