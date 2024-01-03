en English
Politics

Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report

A recent report by market analysis group Unusual Whales has disclosed that numerous members of Congress significantly outperformed the overall market in 2023, with Georgia Republican Representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene, among those profiting. Greene achieved a return of 18.6 percent on her trades, a figure that, while impressive, was not the highest among her peers. The crown for top earner according to the study belongs to Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY), who boasted a staggering return of 238.9 percent.

Trading Activities of Congress Members

The report listed approximately 100 Congress members who disclosed transactions in 2023, with nearly one-third outdoing the S&P 500 in performance. The average returns represented a political divide, with Democrats gaining 31.18% compared to Republicans’ 17.99%. The study underscored the escalating trend of options trading and potential conflicts of interest among lawmakers. The report spotlighted significant stock transactions by legislators sitting on committees regulating the financial industry, suggesting a potential conflict of interest.

The Controversy

Greene, when questioned about her inclusion in the list during a Fox News interview, refuted any personal involvement. She stated that the trades were linked to an account set up for her son, managed jointly by his father and herself. She stressed her non-ownership of any stocks throughout 2023 and reiterated the requirement for Congress members to report all financial activities, including those of dependent children. This implies that the Unusual Whales report findings were linked to her son’s investment activities rather than her own.

Implications for the Future

The U.S. stock market recorded a gain of just over 24% in 2023, with market strategists predicting a strong performance for stocks in 2024. Historical data shows that years following a gain of 20% or more have seen the S&P 500 rise an average of 10%. Analysts have set a 2024 year-end target range for the S&P 500 of 4,850 to 4,950, with a potential upside above 5,000 if certain conditions are met. Investors are awaiting the conclusion of the Fed’s first monetary policy meeting for insight into potential rate cuts.

Politics United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

