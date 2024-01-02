Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report

A groundbreaking report uncovers an intriguing trend: approximately one-third of the 115 members of Congress who disclosed their stock transactions in 2023 managed to outperform the S&P 500. The report by Unusual Whales captures the performance of Democrats and Republicans – with the former posting an average gain of 31.18% and the latter 17.99%, compared to the S&P 500’s 24.8% gain. The report also underscores a decrease in both the number and disclosure time of transactions by Congress members, amidst escalating calls for a ban on congressional trading.

A Billion-Dollar Game

Despite the decline in transaction numbers and disclosure time, the value of the trades spiraled upwards, surpassing the $1 billion mark. Unusual Whales’ report shed light on potential conflicts of interest, illustrating how some trades were connected to the committees on which the members serve.

Top Congressional Traders

It is worth noting that the top stock traders were identified with Green and Gottheimer standing out for their exceptional performance in 2023 and prior years. The report dissects specific trades by members such as Nancy Pelosi and Tommy Tuberville, which sparked questions around the timing and potential inside knowledge.

Trading on Congressional Patterns

In a significant development, Unusual Whales has joined forces with Subversive to roll out two ETFs, NANC and KRUZ. These novel financial products enable investors to emulate the trading patterns of Democratic and Republican members of Congress respectively.