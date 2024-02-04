Congress Leaders Slam PM Modi for Prioritizing Assam Visit Over Crisis-Hit Manipur

In a recent turn of events, senior Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh have openly voiced their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to attend a public gathering in Assam, while disregarding the neighbouring state of Manipur, which is currently grappling with ethnic tensions.

Public Rebuke from Congress Leaders

Khera took to a social media platform to point out the easy availability of flights between Guwahati in Assam and Imphal in Manipur, even going as far as to offer to make a booking for the Prime Minister. He also mentioned Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, in his post, hinting at the possibility of arranging a helicopter for the PM's transit, if required.

Further adding to the criticism, Jairam Ramesh highlighted that the ethnic tension in Manipur has been ongoing for over nine months, a period during which Prime Minister Modi has not held a single meeting with the state's officials nor made a visit to the state. Ramesh termed this neglect as a 'horrific injustice' to the people of Manipur.

PM Modi's Visit to Assam

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi was engaged in Assam where he inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore and addressed a large gathering in Guwahati. This visit was part of his outreach strategy in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Modi was accompanied by Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Manipur's Ethnic Unrest

Since May 2023, Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic unrest between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis from the adjoining hills. This conflict has resulted in the unfortunate loss of over 180 lives so far. The Congress party has been consistently highlighting the absence of BJP in Manipur and accusing Prime Minister Modi of showing injustice towards the people of Manipur.