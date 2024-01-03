en English
Human Rights

Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP’s Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
In a wave of mounting criticism, Raman Bhalla, the working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, has taken aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of fostering communal division and creating a tense atmosphere in India. Bhalla’s accusations come amid a palpable climate of dissatisfaction, with the opposition highlighting the BJP’s alleged governance failures and purported exploitation of communal sentiments as a distraction mechanism.

Accusations of Land Seizures and Loss of Job Protections

Bhalla expressed deep concerns over the consequences following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The Congress leader claimed that the BJP-led central government and the Union territory administration have been seizing land from the poor, stripping citizens of crucial job protections, and burdening the economically disadvantaged with additional taxes. He sees these moves as further evidence of the BJP’s negligence towards the less privileged sectors of society.

A Stifled Democracy?

Apart from the economic grievances, Bhalla accused the BJP of stifling dissent, alleging the wrongful detention of individuals who dare to voice their objections. He also slammed the BJP’s claims of stimulating private investment and job creation in the private sector as deceptive, arguing that the party’s actions have been far from their lofty promises.

Alleged Misuse of Governmental Agencies

Bhalla further alleged that the BJP was abusing government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target and harass opposition leaders. This accusation, if proven true, would signify a disturbing misuse of governmental power, further feeding into the narrative of the BJP’s alleged undemocratic practices.

Human Rights India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

