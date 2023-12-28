Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has embroiled Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in a fresh controversy, linking her to questionable transactions related to a five-acre agricultural plot in Haryana’s Faridabad. The ED’s charge sheet details Gandhi’s involvement in the acquisition and subsequent sale of this land, casting a shadow on the Congress leader’s integrity.

Gandhi’s Alleged Involvement

The ED’s dossier mentions that Gandhi purchased the disputed land from a Delhi-based real estate agent in 2006 and sold it back to the same individual in 2010. In an intriguing twist, the land was reportedly bought from the same agent who facilitated similar purchases for Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra. The ED charge sheet makes a point to mention this connection, though it stops short of naming Vadra as an accused party.

Far-Reaching Implications

The case takes on an added layer of complexity with the involvement of defense dealer and London-based fugitive, Sanjay Bhandari. The ED alleges that Vadra renovated and resided in a London property that was a ‘proceeds of crime’ in a money laundering case against Bhandari. This claim has the potential to further tarnish the reputations of both Gandhi and Vadra.

Political Repercussions

In a related development, the ED has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, requesting his presence on January 3. Meanwhile, Atishi, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stigmatizing the ED’s summons to Kejriwal as a ‘political move’. This development highlights the high-stakes political drama playing out in the backdrop of the ED’s investigations.