Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Policies on PSUs, Employment, and Education

A prominent figure from the main opposition party, Congress, has raised severe criticisms against the current government's policies, particularly those relating to public sector undertakings (PSUs). The political leader accused the ruling government of a 'Sell and Loot' approach, which he claimed has resulted in the privatization of as many as 147 PSUs by April 2022.

'Sell and Loot' Policy and Its Impact

The Congress leader alleged that the government's privatization policy has had a detrimental effect on employment. He drew attention to the staggering 30 lakh posts lying vacant in the government sector. This situation, he suggested, has disproportionately affected the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. He specifically highlighted that five critical ministries have nearly three lakh positions unfilled, indicating a significant gap in the workforce.

Criticism of Education Quality

Moreover, the congress leader cast aspersions on the quality of education in Eklavya schools. He pointed out that a whopping 70% of the teachers are on contract, implying a dearth of permanent and stable teaching positions. This situation, according to him, could potentially affect the quality of education and overall development of students.

Concern Over Trade Deficit

The opposition leader also expressed grave concern over the country's ballooning trade deficit. He stated that the trade deficit has tripled in the past decade, and accused the government of turning a blind eye to this pressing issue. The leader's remarks underscore a deep-seated concern about the country's economic health and the government's alleged lack of initiative in addressing these crises.