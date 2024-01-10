en English
Elections

Congress Leader Asserts Unity to Challenge BJD, BJP: A Strategic Move

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Congress Leader Asserts Unity to Challenge BJD, BJP: A Strategic Move

A senior Congress leader, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, has voiced a strong assertion about the unity within the Congress party, contrasting it with the internal discord observed in rival parties—Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This comes ahead of the impending Assembly elections in Odisha.

Unraveling Opposition’s Inner Turmoil

With an analytical eye on the political landscape, the Congress leader points out the evident strife within both the BJD and the BJP. This internal tension within the rival parties, he suggests, provides a fortuitous backdrop for Congress to mount a formidable challenge against the government led by Naveen Patnaik.

Congress’ Unity and Strategy

Elucidating on the unity within the Congress, Bahinipati highlighted that despite previous disagreements with fellow Congress member Saptagiri Ulaka, they have efficiently resolved their differences. The two leaders are now channeling their collective energies into fortifying the party’s position, especially in the southern region of the state.

The Congress party has already finalized 60 candidates for the upcoming elections and is laser-focused on winning prospects. In a strategic move to connect with the voters, the state unit has launched an outreach program dubbed the ‘Congress Bus’.

Rejuvenating the Odisha Congress

The recent appointment of Dr Ajoy Kumar as the state in-charge has sparked a renewed vigor within the party. With his strategic approach, Dr Kumar has launched a meticulous attack on the ruling BJD and BJP, stirring enthusiasm within the Congress ahead of the crucial elections.

Through Bahinipati’s perspective, the Congress party’s strategy becomes evident—it aims to leverage the disarray within its opposition and rally its forces to secure a significant victory in the forthcoming elections.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

