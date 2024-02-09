Congress Launches 'Samaragni' March in Kerala Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal commenced the party's statewide election campaign march, 'Samaragni,' in Kasaragod, Kerala. Launched in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections, the march aims to traverse 20 constituencies and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on February 29.

A Rallying Cry Against the BJP and CPI(M)

As the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, Venugopal criticised both the BJP-led NDA government and the CPI(M)-led Left front in Kerala. He insinuated a secret alliance between the two, stating, "The BJP and the CPI(M) have joined hands to destroy the secular fabric of our country and the state."

Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of increasing the nation's debt from Rs 58 lakh crore to Rs 155 lakh crore. He also highlighted the highest unemployment rate in 40 years under the BJP's rule and the soaring prices of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel.

Contrasting the BJP's policies with those of the UPA government, Venugopal said, "They waived agriculture loans worth Rs 70,000 crore, while the Modi government wrote off corporate loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore."

Standing Firm Against the BJP's Encroachment in Kerala

Expressing a strong stance against allowing the BJP to establish a presence in Kerala, Venugopal criticised Prime Minister Modi's frequent visits to Thrissur while neglecting issues in Manipur.

The 'Samaragni' march, led by KPCC president K Sudhakaran and the Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, will witness 30 conferences across 14 districts. Over 15 lakh Congress workers are expected to participate in the protest march.

Sudhakaran accused Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of nepotism and suggested his escape from accusations was due to an understanding with the BJP. He further expressed confidence in the Congress-led UDF securing all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

A Platform for Public Expression

The Samaragni protest march aims to call out, expose, and impeach both the state and central governments. The party claims the public events will serve as a platform for people to express their anger at the state and union governments.

As the Congress gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the 'Samaragni' march marks a significant step in their campaign. The march not only underscores the party's commitment to the people of Kerala but also reiterates their determination to challenge the BJP and the CPI(M).

With the Samaragni march, the Congress seeks to galvanise public opinion and rally support against the alleged secret alliance between the BJP and the CPI(M). As the march progresses through the 20 constituencies, it remains to be seen how the political landscape of Kerala will be reshaped in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.