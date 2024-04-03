Congress Launches 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' Campaign for Lok Sabha Elections, Targets 8 Crore Families

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections commencing April 19, the Congress Party initiated its ambitious 'Ghar ghar guarantee' campaign from New Delhi, aiming to directly engage with over 80 million households nationwide. Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, highlighted the distribution of guarantee cards to families, detailing the party's 5 'nyay' (justice) pillars and 25 guarantees, as announced by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Strategic Outreach and Manifesto Highlights

With the manifesto release scheduled for April 5, the Congress plans to accentuate its 'Paanch Nyay' vision encompassing justice for youth, women, farmers, laborers, and equitable shares in development. This manifesto, shaped by nationwide consultations and suggestions from the 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' platform, symbolizes the Congress's commitment to addressing key societal issues. Simultaneously, critical remarks were made by Jairam Ramesh against the BJP's last-minute manifesto preparation, questioning its sincerity towards the electorate's needs.

BJP's Counter Moves and Political Dynamics

On March 30, the BJP announced its manifesto committee led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, igniting a strategic battle of promises and political visions ahead of the elections. The Congress's swipe at the BJP's late manifesto initiation sparks a debate on the genuine engagement and fulfillment of political promises. The political landscape heats up as both major parties outline their visions for India's future.

Implications for the Lok Sabha Elections

This campaign launch and the upcoming manifesto release are critical for the Congress, aiming to re-establish its connection with the Indian electorate. The 'Ghar ghar guarantee' campaign, in particular, represents a direct outreach strategy that could significantly influence voter perception and the party's fortunes in the forthcoming elections. As the political atmosphere intensifies, the strategies adopted by the Congress and the BJP will be crucial in shaping the narrative and outcomes of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.