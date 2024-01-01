Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi kicks off a new political campaign, the Bharat Nyaya Yatra, in anticipation of the 2024 general elections, hoping to capture the public’s attention and draw in support. The Yatra, covering an extensive 6,200 km and passing through 14 states, aims to address various socio-political issues, building upon the themes and discussions initiated during the previous campaign – Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Route and the Strategy

The Bharat Nyay Yatra will start in Manipur and culminate in Mumbai, spanning over 65 days. The Yatra will strategically focus on the crucial Hindi heartland State of Uttar Pradesh, where the participants may spend close to a week, traveling extensively. The campaign will also traverse through West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gujarat. The Indian National Congress (INC) is part of alliances in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, and may opt to portray a picture of Opposition unity to counter the BJP.

The Objective and the Challenge

With this Yatra, Rahul Gandhi prepares to face formidable challenges on the political front. Expected to crisscross states that contribute a significant number of Lok Sabha seats, the Yatra is set to focus on social justice and addressing the fault lines created by BJP’s polarising politics. Despite the ambitious intent, the success of the Yatra in yielding political dividends remains uncertain. It is essential for the campaign to shed the pretense of being an apolitical, therapeutic exercise and be viewed as an unambiguous political engagement.

The Revival of NYAY

The Congress announced the launch of the Bharat Nyaya Yatra as a revival of the NYAY scheme from its 2019 manifesto. The scheme aimed to provide a minimum income support of Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest 5 crore families. The estimated cost of NYAY would be over 1% of GDP in Year One and over 2% of GDP in Year 2 and thereafter. The yatra is focused on economic, social, and political justice, and will also address the issue of income inequalities and the capture of institutions by the BJP or the RSS.

The Bharat Nyaya Yatra is met with skepticism and criticism, with questions raised about the party’s intentions and strategies. The timing of the yatra coincides with the crucial 2024 general elections, leading to speculations about its strategic path. Despite the criticisms, the INC seems determined to present a compelling alternative to the current ruling government, strengthening its political narrative and appeal to voters.